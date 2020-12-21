YELLETS, LINDA L. (WOODRING)

Linda L. (Woodring) Yellets, beloved mother, nana, sister, of Cape May Court House, New Jersey passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia. at 72 years of age.Born Tuesday, December 23, 1947 in Coaldale, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late John "Whitey", and Fern (Schellhammer) Woodring. Linda was also predeceased by her; husband, Ronald H. Yellets; brother, John "Jack" T. Woodring.Surviving are son, Bill J. Woodring and his wife Maria of Cape May Court House, NJ, with whom she resided; step-daughter, Melanie White of Lansford; brothers, Ray Woodring and his companion Debbie of Tamaqua, Robert "Bob" Woodring and his wife Irene of Hometown, Jim Woodring of Houston, TX; sister, Shelly Woodring of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Amber Lamb wife of Dave, Joeylynn Woodring wife of Dr. Scott Warren, Aurora Woodring, Abraham Woodring, Tanner White; great grandchildren, Zachary and Katelyn Lamb; sister- in- law, Alberta Woodring of Tamaqua. Many nieces and nephews also survive Linda.Linda was a 1965 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tamaqua. Linda held various jobs, however, her passion was her family. She loved to spend time with her family and cook for them. Linda doted on her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as, "Fresh Nan." Her crazy sayings will always be remembered, and lovingly referred to as, "Nanaisms." Linda will be greatly missed by her family and friends.Private arrangements entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of 655 East Broad Street Tamaqua, Pennsylvania 18252. (570) 668-2550Memorials in Linda's memory may be made to your local Salvation Army.Online registry or a fond memory of Linda can be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com

