Charles William Neill, 89, of Cape May Court House, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Cape May Court House, NJ. He was born in North Wildwood on July 13, 1931 to Kathryn and Clarence Neill.He served in the United States Navy from 1948 to 1952. Charles worked at the Philadelphia Board of Education, Sears as an Optician in Philadelphia, Keuffel & Esser Co. in Cape May Court House and finally as a freelance photographer for the Atlantic City Press.Charles is survived by his brothers James and Clarence (Bill). He was predeceased by his loving siblings Norma Seagraves, Richard, Alice Davies, Evelyn Levering, Mary Hand, Don, Jean (Betty) Holmes and June Moore.He will be forever missed by his many nieces and nephews. Charlie, called Uncle by everyone who knew him, never met a stranger.Due to COVID, a celebration of his life is planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Matt’s Stocking at mattsstocking.org.Condolences atwww.radzieta.com
