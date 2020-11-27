RUDDY, ROBERT (JEFFERY)

Jeffery Ruddy, 57 of Fort Pierce, Fl., formerly of North Cape May, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Jeff attended Lower Cape May Regional High School then moved to the Fort Pierce, Florida area until his passing.Jeffery is survived by his mother, Lucille Wycis Ruddy and his sisters, Donna Ruddy Hessein and Bobbi Ann Ruddy.Jeff was always the life of the party, kind, generous, and dearly loved by his family and friends. He will be missed

