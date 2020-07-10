NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Matthew Fowler (“Pete”), age 78 and a lifelong resident of Woodbine, passed away on July 9, 2020. He was born in Eldora, NJ, to the late Harry and Dorothy (nee Knoll) Fowler. Pete worked as a laborer doing heavy and general construction with the Local 172 Bordentown Labor Union. Both Pete and Karen were faithful members of Sword of Fire Christian Church in Woodbine. He is predeceased by his parents and 8 brothers and sister and is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Karen (nee Shivers) Fowler and his two sons Justin Takach and Joseph Giordano, Jr., his 13 grandchildren, his brother Robert Fowler, his sister Juanita Fowler and his nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the Sword of Fire Church and will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be made in Pete’s name to the Sword of Fire Christian Church, 402 Adams Ave., Woodbine, NJ 08270. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

