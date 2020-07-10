Matthew Fowler (“Pete”), age 78 and a lifelong resident of Woodbine, passed away on July 9, 2020. He was born in Eldora, NJ, to the late Harry and Dorothy (nee Knoll) Fowler. Pete worked as a laborer doing heavy and general construction with the Local 172 Bordentown Labor Union. Both Pete and Karen were faithful members of Sword of Fire Christian Church in Woodbine. He is predeceased by his parents and 8 brothers and sister and is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Karen (nee Shivers) Fowler and his two sons Justin Takach and Joseph Giordano, Jr., his 13 grandchildren, his brother Robert Fowler, his sister Juanita Fowler and his nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the Sword of Fire Church and will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be made in Pete’s name to the Sword of Fire Christian Church, 402 Adams Ave., Woodbine, NJ 08270. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- 6-year-old Philadelphia Boy Drowns at Wildwood Pool
- Teen Bicyclist Killed After Being Struck by 2 Vehicles
- Labor Department Offers Extended Benefits to Unemployed NJ Workers
- 12 County COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Announced July 7
- Public's Help Sought to ID Suspected Thieves
- County's Up 9 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Care Facility Case Announced
- SIC Linked to 9 Non-resident COVID-19 Cases July 9
- County’s COVID-19 Cases Increase by 8
- Out-of-County Young Adults Yield Half of Reported Cases July 6
- County Reports 4 New COVID-19 Cases
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Middle Township - Why aren't people outraged at the number of Covid-19 cases being reported everyday in Cape May County? The numbers keep increasing. What are the Freeholders (or powers that be) doing about it...
- Wildwood Crest - Hey all that are supporting Donald Trump. He just tweeted out that “voting is a privilege and not a right” It’s actually the one right that’s mentioned the most times in the Constitution. Are you...
- Avalon - All the insistence even from the court the Trump shows his tax returns yet nobody gives a darn that all of Obama's records were sealed .He might have showed his tax return but his records were...
- North Cape May - The Obamas are beginning their campaign for Joe Biden. That is all anyone should need if they are on the fence about the election this November. Eight years of the Obamas is more than anyone needed...
- North Wildwood - There should be CMCHD spot checks of the business on Old New Jersey Ave, to bring them into compliance in the use of face mask by waitress staff when serving customers on the deck. Maybe an example...