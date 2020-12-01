JONES, EDWARD M.

Pensacola, FL - Edward M. Jones, 78, of Pensacola, FL, passed away on November 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Cathy, his sons Edward Michael (Patty) Jones and Robert (Louise) Jones, his step-daughter Shannon (Jeremy) Britt, a brother Harold Jones, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one niece, and four nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Meta Jones and his granddaughter, Jennifer Jones.Edward was born in North Wildwood, NJ and grew up in Cape May and Erma, NJ graduating from Cape May High School with the Class of 1960. After his marriage to Cathy, they lived in Cape May Court House, NJ. During his lifetime he was employed at the Magnesite Plant, owned a service station, a pet shop, was part owner of K&E Custom Builders, and owner of C&E Towing. He retired in 2007 and moved to Pensacola, FL where he enjoyed the fishing. He loved reading the Bible, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.Cremation will take place at the Trahan Family Funeral Home in Pensacola, FL. No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the American Cancer Society.

