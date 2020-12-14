MCGRAW, LINDA (PIDCOCK)

Linda (Pidcock) McGraw, 75, of North Wildwood found eternal peace on December 9, 2020, at Wells Springs Memory Care at Juniper Village in Williamstown, NJ. She passed peacefully in the loving arms of her children. Linda was born May 30,1945 in Chester PA to James and Jane (nee Sidney) Pidcock. She was raised and educated in Wallingford, PA and a 1963 graduate of Nether Providence High School and Harcum College with a Dental Hygienist degree. Linda married her true love, Richard P. McGraw in December 1969, who preceded her in death in 1978.Linda treasured her children and dedicated her life taking care of them especially “her Richie”. Between running from sporting events, cooking dinners, and doing laundry, Linda somehow managed to lose herself in the newspaper and her love of reading. She was proud to call North Wildwood her home and would tell everyone she met, where she lived. Linda worked as a book keeper at True Value and secretary at North Wildwood Public Works.Linda had a vivacious personality and always made everyone around her laugh. She enjoyed the company of friends and family and soaking up some sun as she applied her baby oil and iodine on the Wildwood beaches. Linda’s greatest joys were her three best friends; Jan, Doris, and Ginger. They were known as the four musketeers. Her last years on earth she enjoyed having visits with her favorite pup, Mollie, while sneaking her some treats.She is survived by her daughter Lyndsay Williams (Joseph), son Adam McGraw(Jessica) her grandchildren Adam, McKenna, Carter, Brady, Austin, Ava, and Jake; her brother Dan Pidcock brother-in-law Frank McLaughlin, sister-in-law Paulette Pidcock; sister-in-law Carol Deets (Danny) and nieces and nephews.Linda will rejoice in the LORD as she is called home by her son, Richard D McGraw, her sister, Martha (Bunny) McLaughlin and brother James Blaker Pidcock.Family and Friends are invited to pay their respects at a time of remembrance at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ, on December 18, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. followed by a service at 2 p.m. for close family and friends. Service will be live-streamed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her honor to Woods Services, Care of Development Office, P.O. Box 36, Langhorne, PA 19047. Condolences at ingersollgreenwood.com where you will find the link to the live stream. https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/12047991
