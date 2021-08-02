NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DEWEES, GERALDINE A., 90, of Petersburg, July 28, 2021. She was a member of Second Cape May Baptist Church.

