Kathleen Joyce Guss, age 75 of Erma, passed away Sunday August 23, 2020 at her home. Born in Long Island, NY and formerly of Forked River, NJ, Kathleen has been an area resident since 1981. Kathleen attended several courses in Human Resources, receiving a certificate for same. She retired from the Cape May County Municipal Utility Authority as a Human Resources Director in 2007, and had also worked as a legal secretary at several different law firms previously. Kathleen enjoyed gardening, fishing and traveling the world.She is predeceased by her parents Catherine and Robert Staeck. Kathleen is survived by her husband of 50 years, Capt. Dan Guss, sister Shirley Broome, brother Robert Staeck, nephew Christopher Broome and niece Jennifer Smith.Services will be privately held.

