Arthur R. Tyas Sr., 84 of North Wildwood went home to be with our Lord, peacefully on Wednesday April 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by Jane, his loving wife of 30 years. He is survived by his first wife Barbara Leibrand mother of his children, Arthur, Jeffrey, Denise and Beth. He was more than a father to (Sean-predeceased), Bobby ( McQuaid) Sharon ( Schultze) and Jane’s daughter Debbie. A kind and loving Dad, he raised us all. Grandfather to 15. Great-grandfather to 5. Loved by all. Youngest of nine children. Born in Philadelphia to Frederick and Emily Tyas. Predeceased by his loving siblings May, Stanley, Peg, Lillian , Esther, Rose and Alice. He is survived by his dear sister Ruth. Many nieces and nephews. Loved by all. Arthur was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1960-1966. He dedicated time to children as a Sunday School teacher after spending some time in the seminary. As a Shriner’s member, Shriner’s Children’s Hospital was a long time charity that he cared for dearly. His love of music kept him active in various choirs throughout his life. His voice was his gift and he served the Lord well in the First Baptist Church choir and as a well loved and respected member. Singing two of his favorite songs solo “Stranger In Galilee” and “My Tribute” was a joy he shared with friends, family and church family and will be cherished. He will be missed by us all. We are at peace knowing he is home. Family and friends are welcome to First Baptist Church 230E Maple Ave Wildwood NJ 08260 Friday May 7, 2021 for viewing at 11:00am. Service to follow at noon. Interment at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Family suggests that if prompted, any memorial contributions go to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. www.ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
