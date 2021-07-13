Christine K. Speigel 76, formerly of Cape May New Jersey and former owner of the Miss. Chris Fishing Center passed away suddenly on July 6, 2021 at her home in Lafayette California. Surviving are her two sons, Frank Garretson(Dawn) of Brookville PA, Kelly Garretson of Lafayette CA.In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memoryARF( animal rescue foundation)2890 Mitchell Dr.Walnut Creek, CA 94598
