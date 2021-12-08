NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AYERS, EDWARD, 82, of North Cape May, December 6, 2021. He served with the US Coast Guard during the Vietnam War and the Bay of Pigs Confrontation.

