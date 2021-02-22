NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lorraine McGroarty, age 93 of N Cape May, passed away at home on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Formerly of Kensington section of Philadelphia, Lorrain has been an area resident for 29 years. She worked as a cashier for Sears and Strawbridge Clothier in Philadelphia. She is preceded in death by her husband James (1996) and daughter Regina Rennie. Lorraine is survived by 6 children, James, Eileen Gasiewski, Deborah Thompson, Patrick, Bernadette and Shawn, 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.Funeral services for Lorraine will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May, NJ 08204; a visiting hour will be held prior to service from 10am-11am. Burial will follow service at 2pm at the Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, PA. Contributions in memory of Lorraine can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

