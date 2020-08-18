NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Gordon Walters, age 58, of Marmora went home to the Lord on August 15, 2020. He was a member of Abundant Life Church in Seaville. A memorial service will be held in the near future.

To plant a tree in memory of GORDON WALTERS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Introducing 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.