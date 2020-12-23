DOUGHERTY, CHARLES JOSEPH

Charles Joseph Dougherty, 92, of Cape Canaveral, FL passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born on April 28, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA to Joseph Aloysius Dougherty and Margaret Anastasia Martin Dougherty.Charles served in the United States Army before working in the Plumbing Industry. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth and stepson Tom Kilcourse, Siblings Joseph A. and Helen Dougherty of Scranton, PA, Jack J. and Mary Dougherty of Court House, NJ, Margaret L. DeLape of Collingswood, NJ, James M. Dougherty of Court House, NJ, Elizabeth A. and Curtis S. Williams of Court House, NJ, Catherine M. and Charles Eisele of Court House, NJ.Charles is survived by sister Mary M. and Edward L. Peterson of Court House, NJ, brother Edward M. and the late Claire Dougherty of Acto, NJ, sister-in-law Peggy Dougherty (widow of James) of Court House, NJ, Stepson John Kilcourse of Vorhees, NJ.Uncle Challie will be dearly missed by his friends and family, including many generations of nieces and nephews, especially the Hereford and Bennett Road gang. We will miss his beautiful baritone voice and laugh.... In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in his name and hug your loved ones a little longer. Celebration of his life will be held privately at a later date.

