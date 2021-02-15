CALVERT, BETTY (LONG)

Betty Calvert, 99, passed away at the home of her daughter in Lawrenceville, GA, on February 3, 2021.She was born in Altoona, PA, daughter of Earl and Mary (Plank) Long, August 13, 1921, raised in a large and loving family and married “the boy next door,” Arthur S. Calvert, Jr., July 28, 1946, at the Fifty-eighth Street Methodist Church, Altoona, PA. She was preceded in death by Arthur (1920 - 2005) and a son, Jay Dennis (1947 - 1969) and was the last of her family’s generation, being preceded in death by 5 sisters and 3 brothers.Surviving are daughter Deborah of Lawrenceville, GA, sons David of Cape May, and Dale of Montclair, NJ; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a large extended family of loving nieces and nephews.She was a graduate of Altoona High School, resided in Altoona, PA until 1963, and was also a past resident of Reedsville, PA, The Lutheran Home at Hollidaysburg, PA, and Conifer Village at Cape May, NJ.She will be laid to rest with her husband, son, and extended family at Alto-Reste Park cemetery, Altoona, PA.Due to current COVID19 restrictions, a memorial will be planned at a future date. Charitable donations in memory of Betty Jane Calvert to The American Cancer Society, cancer.org, are appreciated

