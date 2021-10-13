MONROE, ROBERT EDWARD

Robert Edward Monroe, 83, of Villas, passed away in the comfort of his home on September 6, 2021. Born in Jersey City, NJ, he has been a resident of Villas since 1975. He was a dedicated employee at Lund’s Fisheries in Lower Township where he was a supervisor in the processing room. Robert was a proud United States Navy Veteran. He was a member of the American Legion; the American Red Cross; the Lower Township Civil Defense (Office of Emergency Management); and he was a member of New Life Church. Robert was a diehard Yankees fan and an avid bowler. He loved being around people and could start a conversation with anyone. Of all things in his life, Robert enjoyed precious time being with, and playing with, his family, especially his grandkids and great grandkids. He is predeceased by his parents, Sarah and James Monroe; siblings, Arline and James Monroe, and his granddaughter, Nicolette “Nikki” Carty. Robert is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his wife of 60 years, Audrey (nee Stenlake); his son, Edward (Lee) Monroe; daughters, Karen Monroe and Denise Newman; grandchildren, Thayne (Kelsey), Colin and Christian; great grandchildren, Aaliyah and Madelyn; sisters, Carole Monroe and Virginia Jenkins. Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday (Oct. 16th) from 10am – 11am at the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May where Robert’s Celebration of Life Ceremony will follow and begin at 11am. The family requests/requires masks to be worn. Memorial contributions are suggested to: Nikki’s Wings of Love – Lunch With Lynch, PO Box 1322, Wildwood, NJ 08260 – these donations are used to help children battling life-threatening illnesses. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences:spilkerfuneralhome.com

