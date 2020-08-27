NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Linda Marie Rogers, age 62 of N. Cape May, NJ, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Born in Brockton, MA and formerly of Bricktown, NJ, Linda has been an area resident for 14 years working as a caregiver, and waitress at Olive Garden in Toms River and Mays Landing. She is a daughter of God, and loved the beach, shopping, and especially yard sales. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, Christmas wreaths, and holiday arrangements of many kinds. Linda is survived by her son Jerome A (Jessica) Quagliozzi, daughter Taylor Rogers, and son Edward Rogers, grandchildren Anthony, Christian, Vincent and Marcus, mother Elaine Quagliozzi, and sisters Lisa Daly, MaryLou Spencer, Lori Beaubien (twin), Teresa Schaab and Amy Wade. Services will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

