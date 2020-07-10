NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Joseph Lally, age 79 of Villas, NJ, passed away Wednesday July 8, 2020. Formerly of Sharron Hill, PA, Joe worked as an electrician for Boeing Aviation for 25 years. He played the banjo with the Broomall NJ String Band, and with the Cape May Country String Band and he enjoyed the Atlantic City Casinos. Joseph is survived by his wife Patricia, sisters Maureen (Tony) DiMaggio and Betty Lally, nieces and nephews. Services will be private

