POWELL, STEVEN R.

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Steven R. Powell, age 49 of Cape May, passed away July 17, 2020 while working on a fishing boat. Steven was born in Camden County and a resident of Cape May County for 29 years. Steven was a commercial fisherman for 25 years. He is survived by his children Steven, Nathanial, Paige, Joshua Powell (Michelle Garrison), Emma Perry (Chelsea Perry) and girlfriend Christina Colon.Services for Steven will be privately held. Condolences can be shared atwww.EvoyFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of STEVEN POWELL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Introducing 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.