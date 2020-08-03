POWELL, STEVEN R.

Steven R. Powell, age 49 of Cape May, passed away July 17, 2020 while working on a fishing boat. Steven was born in Camden County and a resident of Cape May County for 29 years. Steven was a commercial fisherman for 25 years. He is survived by his children Steven, Nathanial, Paige, Joshua Powell (Michelle Garrison), Emma Perry (Chelsea Perry) and girlfriend Christina Colon.Services for Steven will be privately held. Condolences can be shared atwww.EvoyFuneralHome.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Court House Man Drowns in Residential Pool
- Black Lives Matter Marchers Come to Cape May
- Human Services Announces $38.5 Million in Additional Food Assistance
- House Party Linked to Infected Avalon Lifeguard; Others Remain Quarantined
- Tropical Storm Warning Issued for Cape May County
- County Reports 8 New COVID-19 Cases July 28
- Joint Investigation Conducted into Erma Man's Death
- Windrift Shelves Food, Beverage Service After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
- County's COVID-19 Cases Rise by 5
- County's August Coronavirus Battle Begins With 6 New Cases
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood - I disagree with the spouter about the grass under the new sign on Rio Grande. What rocket scientist came up with that idea? Everyone knows we in Wildwood love blue, no pink, no let's stick with...
- Rio Grande - Talking to some friends that work in the county and one was upset that their gym was closed to COVID and that slot of employees are mad and the other employee said that the one in the admin building...
- Wildwood Crest - I figured if we all just "protest" together at the beach on a sunny day, a few "favorite restaurants, and then school for the kids, we should be perfectly fine. None of the "...
- Middle Township - I am a teacher and I would like to shut down these people who are posting about how easy teachers have it by allowing them to teach virtually(online) during this pandemic. Teaching classes online is...
- Wildwood - It’s sad to see the current divide in America. What most people don’t seem to understand is both the dems and repub’s are on the same team. All they wanna do is steal more money from the hard working...