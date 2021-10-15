GREEN, CARL F.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Carl F. Green, age 92, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, died Wednesday October 13, 2021 at Solaris Health Care, Daytona Beach, Florida.He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Frank T. and Stella Bandock Green. He came to the area from Cape May County, New Jersey in 1993.Carl was an industrial credit manager and served in the United States Naval Reserve. He was a graduate of Northeast Catholic High School and LaSalle University. He met his wife Shirley at the Circus Gardens roller skating rink. Carl was an avid baseball fan, played softball, bowled, and enjoyed model trains. He spent many afternoons fishing in the Delaware Bay, and was a longtime member of the Villas Fishing Club.Carl was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach, FL. He loved his family and was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Shirley; son, Carl F. (Amy) Green Jr., of Gotha, FL; four daughters, Patricia (Michael) Ammerman, of Mission Rancho Viejo, CA; Karen (Denis) O'Brien, of New Smyrna Beach, FL; Michelle Green, of Jensen Beach, FL; and Sharon (Michael) Starr, of Sanford, FL; and four grandchildren, Delaney and Donovan O'Brien and Zephram and Katie Green.Carl was predeceased by his parents and his sister Helen McIlhinney.Service will be held at a later date.Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of CARL GREEN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.