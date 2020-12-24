George Harry Amundsen (Sonny), 85, of North Wildwood, passed away on December 21, 2020. George was born September 27, 1935 in Wildwood, New Jersey. He married his high school sweetheart, Candy. George was a jack of all trades. He worked at Magnesite in Cape May, and as a carpenter, a plumber, and a handy man at the Big Timber Lake Campground for many years. George was an active member of the Boy Scouts. He spent many years as a troop leader and officer in the Boy Scouts earning the award of "Silver Beaver" for his time, dedication and service. He loved to fish and spent many hours with family and friends sharing his skills and knowledge. George had a strong faith in the Lord. He served as a Deacon for many years at the First Baptist Church of Anglesea. He loved to share his faith and spend hours in the word. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Astor (Candy), brother, Harry Amundsen and sister Mary (Amundsen) Anderson, his children, George H. Amundsen Jr., Sandy (Amundsen) Flannelly (John), and Debby Amundsen. Grandchildren, George H. Amundsen III, Erik Stretch-Amundsen ( Cynthia), Erin Nail (Chad), Jake Flannelly, Drew Flannelly and Kyle Flannelly. Great grandchildren, Owen Nail and Benedict Stretch. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Your prayers and thoughts are appreciated at this time. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
