John Kozak, age 93 of North Cape May passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Born in, and formerly of, Philadelphia, John has been an area resident since 1995. He was a graduate of Simon Gratz High School in Philadelphia, and went on to serve in the US Army during the Korean War, and then worked as a salesman for Pruyn Bearings and Bearings Incorporated in Philadelphia. John also was a Past Master at Perkin’s #402 Masonic Lodge in Philadelphia, and was a member of Villas Fishing Club.John is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jean Kozak, daughters Janice (Joe) Miller and Joyce (Corey) Young, grandchildren Joey, Jordan, Jack and Jarrett Miller, and Ryan Young. He is predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Anna Kozak, and brother Edward Kozak.John’s family would like to acknowledge the many physicians, nurses, technicians, and support staff who worked alongside him, Your dedication and kind care gifted him with several additional years of life and you are very much appreciated. Anyone who would like to honor John with a memorial donation can do so with the National Kidney Foundation, www.Kidney.org. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

