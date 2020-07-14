DORIS, GENEVIEVE R., 84, formerly of Sea Isle City, July 9, 2020. She owned and operated G & T Crib Rental in Sea Isle City.
- West Wildwood - As far as I know, turn signals are installed in all cars & the the red signs mean STOP(Completely). Have I missed a change?
- Avalon - An Avalon Spouter's claim that Obama's records are sealed is incorrect. "Sealed" means that a judge has ruled that records cannot be released without court permission. That's...
- Dennis Township - I've been really tweaked about this cancel culture crowd .As a 50 year old I was appalled to see this movement hit after a brand that caters to ethnic people, I'm speaking of Goya, after I...
- Cape May - I have to laugh hard at this one, It'll burn the pants off of some of you Liberal readers, which I think is funny, actually hysterical! My Daughter graduated college this year, worked hard, we...
- Cold Spring - I just read the Philadelphia soccer team is wearing names of black victims from police deaths on their jerseys. I am wondering if they will wear the names of police officers killed this year in the...