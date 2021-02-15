McNEAL, DOROTHEA (DOTTIE)

Dorothea (Dottie) McNeal age: 68 of Wildwood, N.J. passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021.Dottie was a life long resident of Cape May County. She was born in Wildwood on 10/25/52 to Louis and Gladys McNeal.She was a teacher for Atlantic Human Resources for 30 + years. Most recently she worked for Genesis Court House Center.Dottie attended Eureka Transformation Church; where she was a dedicated member. She served as a trustee and bookkeeper for many years.Dottie was predeceased by her Mother Gladys, her Father Louis and 2 brothers Horace and Edward. She is survived by 3 daughters, 4 brothers, 4 sisters, and a host of grand children, great grand children, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.Service will be held at Christ Gospel The Love Center, 2209 Rte. 9 Whitesboro, N.J. 08210 Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11am.Funeral will be streamed live via Radzieta Funeral home. Website:www.Radzieta.com

