PETERSON, PATRICIA CALLAHAN

Patricia (Patsy) Callahan Peterson gained her wings October 26th, 2021. Born August 5th, 1941 to Clara Clayton & James Callahan. Married to Richard Peterson November 29th, 1964. Survived by sisters Claire (Loucky) Colavita, Catherine (Willard) Cordero, sister-in-law Delores (Bill) Morey, and brother-in-law Robert Peterson. Children, Joseph, Jacqueline (Kevin), Jeffrey (HwaSun), Jeannie (Andy), Nancy (Craig), Richard (Reatta) as well as 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and ONE ON THE WAY! Pre-deceased by Husband Richard, Sister Ann, Peggy, sister-in-law & best friend Patricia Bond, sister-in-law Judith Peterson, daughter Tricia and brother-in-law James Peterson. She will be missed by so many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends & extended family.Patsy was an amazing woman and talented in so many aspects of her life. She entertained all over the world, from Philadelphia, PA to Greenland with the USO to Las Vegas, Nevada with Wayne Newton, Ft. Lauderdale FL and Wildwood, NJ where she settled in and met the love of her life Richard. They settled and had three loving children. She was never without a job, one of her favorites was a Commissioner on the Middle Township committee, where she made many friends and accomplishments for the love she had for her community. She went on to work and volunteer at Cape Regional Medical Center, and worked as a medical secretary for 26 years. She always loved her job and her friends. She finished her career as a concierge at the Wildwood Convention Center in 2020. Her greatest accomplishment was her children, from being a concession stand mom for baseball to a brownie/girl scout leader. She supported every adventure and school function with great pride and tenacity. Patsy’s life would seem to short for many, but for those of us who were blessed by her, we will never forget the imprint she has left on our hearts. As she will be sadly missed, her memories will live on with the examples and life lessons she has shown all of us, mostly strength and determination.Visitation on Thursday, November 4th, 2021 from 10am-11am at the Notre Dame De La Mer Parish (St. Ann Catholic Church) with service at 11am interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations to go to the Survivors of Cancer, Inc. P.O. Box 266 Wildwood, NJ 08260.
