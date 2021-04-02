CURTO, JOHN LEONARD

John Leonard Curto, 81, born on October 7, 1939, died peacefully in his Deptford, NJ home on March 23, 2021, following a valiant battle with cancer. He was the beloved son of the late Leonard and Isabelle Curto of Frankford, Philadelphia, and is survived by his loving sister Marie Curto of Philadelphia and Paul and Mary Yurashevich of Chapel Hill, NC. For many years, Paul was like a son to John and deeply loved. John is also survived by many loving cousins, devoted relatives in Rovereto, Italy, and countless friends around the world. He will be sadly missed by many people.On the weekends, he’d head to Stone Harbor, NJ, where his family loved to vacation. In 1974 he was able to purchase The Pebbles historic guest house there, and for 45 years, he welcomed guests to its multiple guest rooms. Some became lifelong friends. During those years The Pebbles was often the scene of exciting dinner parties and musical events, as John offered exposure to young and rising musical stars of opera and Broadway. One of his own favorite haunts was “Henny’s,” a former Stone Harbor institution, where “Johnny Pebbles” himself could sing broadway hits to the customers!Relatives and friends are invited to greet his family on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 10-11:00 am at Lambie Funeral Home, 8000 Rowland Ave (at Rhawn St), Philadelphia. The Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am. John will be interred at Forest Hills Cemetery, Huntington Valley.
