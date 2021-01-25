Ryan Morse, age 47, of Burleigh - On January 22, 2021, Ryan lost his battle to metastatic melanoma cancer. Ryan died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family. The family is having a small private memorial for Ryan. In place of flowers, please forward all donations to the National Association of the Deaf.Ryan was born on June 2, 1973, in Cape May Court House. He lived in Cape May County his entire life. He attended Cape May County Special Services from 1976 through 8th grade, then went on to graduate from Vineland High School.Although he was deaf from the age of 6 months, Ryan learned to adapt to a hearing world before today’s modern technology.Ryan is preceded in death by his father, Rick Morse, mother, Peggy, and step-father Dave Koeppen. He is survived by his siblings Rick Morse, Kristina Lashley, Phil Morse, and his wife Danielle, Nick Bersito, Dannielle, and her husband JT Frey. He has eleven nieces and nephews, Kaitlynn, Tyler, Taylor, Steven, Jaydan, Jacob, Kylie, Frankie, Zachary, Madelyn and Stevie. Ryan was extremely close to his Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. From his father’s side, he is survived by step-mother Robin Morse, Grandparents Robert, Anna Schiedly, and Aunt Andrea Schiedly. As well as Aunt Susan Morse and her children, Uncle George Frame and his children. On his mother’s side, he is survived by his Uncle Johnny, Deb Marble and his children, Uncle Jimmy, Aunt Bernie Marble, their children and grandchildren, Aunt Nancy Jane, Uncle Ed McGeehan and their children, Uncle David Marble, girlfriend Trish, and his children, Aunt Amy, Uncle Lou Freimiller and their children, Aunt Nancy, Uncle Bill Smith, their children, and grandchildren.Ryan had a deep passion for house painting and was fortunate enough to have this as his life long career. Ryan started his career working for Joseph DiGalbo Painting and then opened his own company, Ryan’s Painting, in 2010. Many of Ryan’s customers valued him and his work, becoming lifelong friends.Ryan’s favorite thing to do, if you knew him, was fishing. Ryan had many favorite fishing spots like Ponderlodge Lake and North Wildwood sea wall. Ryan has been posted in the paper several times over the years for the fish he has caught. Ryan’s favorite fish to go after, like his Pee Pop, Dad and Uncle, was Tog Fish.Ryan was a huge sports fan. He enjoyed WWE wrestling, but nothing was more important than his beloved Dallas Cowboys. Although his family is all Eagles fans, Ryan thoroughly enjoyed the rivalry with the rest of the family.Ryan‘s love for his family and love of life is without a doubt what will be missed most. Ryan would never let us go without celebrating everyone’s birthdays and every holiday. Ryan always made sure to make time for all his family, including attending frequent dinners with his cousins Judi and Steve Frame and their family, visiting his family out of state, and reaching out to everyone constantly to stay in touch. Ryan was a wonderful uncle to his nieces and nephews and an exceptional Godfather to his godson Steven. Ryan reminded us to stop and enjoy the little things in life and, most importantly, to spend time with each other. Ryan will be missed more than words can ever say, but his family finds comfort in knowing that he is in heaven reunited with our beloved family members who also loved and cherished him as much as we did. Hey Ryan, we know in heaven you finally caught the BIG ONE!
