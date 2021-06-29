DOBBINS, CATHLEEN MARY

Cathleen Mary Dobbins, age 70 of Rio Grande, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. A lifelong area resident, Cathleen attended Wildwood Catholic school and went on to work at K-Mart for 20 years. She also worked for Ross, and Bed Bath & Beyond. Cathleen enjoyed gardening, attending Calvary Church, going to the beach, shopping and spending time with her grandkids. She is predeceased by her parents, Elmer and Agnes Widerstrom, and brother Elmer Widerstrom. Cathleen is survived by her husband of 35 years, John Dobbins, children Vincent, Megan, Katie, Kimberley, John and Meredith. Also surviving are her grandchildren Jeremy, Travis, Bella, Chloe, Jackson, Maddie, Melody, Payton, Olivia, Aubrey, Aiden, Kendall, Brooklyn, Ben and Alex, and great-grandchild Cali. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

