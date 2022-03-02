NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

APPOLONIA, REGINA E. (WINDFELDER), 77, of N. Cape May, February 26, 2022. She bartended at Two Mile Inn and Urie's restaurants for more than 30 years.

