NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ANDERSON, ELIZABETH, 88, of Ocean View, June 21, 2022. She was a member of Seaville United Methodist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of ELIZABETH ANDERSON, 88 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.