ALLEN, DOROTHY R. "DOLLY"

Dorothy Allen, "Dolly", who was 86 years old, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 27th at home after a lengthy illness with her long-term loving partner, Wayne, by her side. She is pre-deceased by her two other sisters, Joyce and Sally. She was a member of St Peter Roman Catholic Church in Merchantville. She was born and raised in West Philadelphia and attended West Catholic Schools. She also was a long time resident of Pennsauken until 2018. She was employed by TWA as a special tour rate agent for over 40 years that set up all accommodations for passenger trips all over the world. While she was at TWA her company would send groups from her office all over the world to have hands on information on destinations for customers that would call in for similar trips. After her retirement from TWA she worked part time for several years for the IRS during tax season. She loved Avalon and was there many years part-time during her working years than full time as her main residence. A sincere gratitude to the professionals from Bayada Home Care and hospice and Samantha Marella from Touching Hearts Homecare Agency. Dolly is survived by her loving partner Wayne Dean, her sister Ginny Ruffo, nieces Chrissy Paterson "Bob", Lori Ruffo "Bill", Patti Sammons "Justin", Leah McMullan "Kevin", nephew Joey Ruffo "Rose", nephews Charlie DiGuglielmo "Samantha", Jimmy DiGuglielmo, niece Annie DiGuglielmo and brother-in -law Frank DiGuglielmo that was married to Sally "deceased" and his second wife "Nancy" and great nieces Gina, Danielle, Emi, Erin and great nephew Kevin. She also is survived by many other cousins and relatives. Donations in her memory Alzheimer's Association act.alz.org/site/donationAlzheimer disease is the most common form of dementia. It affects your memory, thinking, and behavior. It often progresses to the point where it affects daily activities and functions. Alzheimer disease most commonly affects older adults, but it can and also has affect younger people.Dementia is more common in people over the age of 65, but in some cases, it can also affect people in their 30s, 40s, or 50s. With current treatment and early diagnosis, you may be able to slow down the progression of dementia and maintain mental function for a longer period of time, but late stage is going to be terminal and shut your vital organs down. The current treatment now will not eradicate Alzheimer's.More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's today in addition millions more are effective with other forms of dementia. By 2050, Alzheimer's is projected to rise to nearly 13 million unless better treatments are found through research.The leader in this research in the United States is based in the institutes of research in Bethesda. And they work hand in hand with the private sector research along with the manufacturing of the treatments in the private sector pharmaceuticals.The research institutes in Bethesda are funded some by donations but largely funded by taxpayer dollars which is then appropriated to the institutes in Bethesda through our legislators in Washington to do research on all diseases and illnesses that are in need to find better treatments or cures. Please write to your legislators in Washington to appropriate the tax payer funds fairly for all these diseases that are in need of more research. The tax payer funds should be equally divided among all diseases that are in need of more research unless of course a disease like covid -19 that will affect all the population, then it is legitimately correct to provide extra funding and resources for a particular disease of that nature. Other than an outbreak like covid -19, tax payer funds should be equally distributed to all research sectors at the institutes of Bethesda. This is only fair for the taxpayers of the United States and of course for the people that are affected by a disease that need more research for a better treatment or cure.Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday evening December 1st at Givnish Funeral Home of Maple Shade. Which is located at 600 East Main Street in Maple Shade. There will be another viewing the following day, Friday, December 2nd. The viewing will also be at funeral home from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., following the viewing there will be a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Merchantville. Located at 43 West Maple Ave in Merchantville.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- SWAT Team Raids Villas House, Methamphetamine and Cash Recovered
- Indictments November 22, 2022
- $21M Avalon Sale Sets Record
- LT Council Sets Zone for Cannabis Businesses
- Wind Sub-station has Converts, Opponents
- Man Injured in Whitesboro Shooting
- Towns, County On The Hook for $27m Unused Sick Time
- Report: ICONA Offers $6.5M for Downtown OC Bank Building
- Wildwood Hopes to Break Even on Beach Events
- Upper Township Revises Outdoor Lighting and Pervious Paving
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood - The oil companies can't drill or even test to see if oil or NG even exist within confines of a lease until a permit is granted to do such. The Biden Administration just as it's always done...
- Avalon - Do you believe the Americans who want to drill or the man in charge of the country?? After the White House claimed that U.S. oil producers have "plenty of opportunities" to drill...
- Sea Isle City - Whatever happened to the toy and food drive. Now they are asking for cash and gift cards.
- Lower Township - Reading the recent SWAT Team raid in The Herald on a home in the Villas makes me sick. Hopefully, these two criminals and anyone connected with them will be locked up for a very long time. Who needs...
- Cape May - Elon Musk asks the question of the year: "Why are some journalists against free speech?"