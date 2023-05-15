ALBRECHT, JEAN M.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Jean M. Albrecht (Nee Morris), 94 of Ocean View, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Jean was born in Cape May Court House, NJ on November 30, 1928.

To plant a tree in memory of JEAN ALBRECHT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.