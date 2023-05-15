ALBRECHT, JEAN M.

Jean M. Albrecht (Nee Morris), 94 of Ocean View, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Jean was born in Cape May Court House, NJ on November 30, 1928.
Jean graduated from Middle Township High School in 1946. She worked for the Burdette Tomlin Hospital Foundation and for the Gazette in Cape May Court House.
Jean married the love of her life, Lewis P. Albrecht, Jr. and they raised their son, Lewie, in Cape May County. Jean was a selfless and devoted wife and mother.
They lived in a home built in 1695 that was moved up the Garden State Parkway from Swainton to Ocean View. Restoring the property was a labor of love. For many years, they operated Toadflax Christmas Tree Farm on their property.
Jean and Lew were active members of the Upper Township Historical Society. She enjoyed art, animals, reading, storytelling and music. She always took the time to appreciate mother nature. Jean was an accomplished accordion player who entertained at the Steel Pier when she was 16. Jean had a kind heart who made friends for life. She will be greatly missed.
Jean is predeceased by her husband, Lewis P., Jr. and her son, Lewis P. III, her parents Rufus C. Morris and Bessie Morris (Nee Near), and her brother Thomas E. Morris. She is survived by nieces Donna Repici (Nee Morris)(Nick); Diane Hughes (Nee Albrecht); Joan Houser (Nee Myers)(Dan); and great nephew Jim Birchmeier (Linda); as well as many cousins, nephews, nieces and extended family.