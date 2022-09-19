ADAMS, WAYNE EDWARD

Wayne Edward Adams, 82, of Erma, NJ passed away September 14, 2022. He was born in Johnstown, PA to the late Claude and Mary (formerly Rinebolt) Adams. Wayne enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1959 and retired in 1989 as a Master Chief Boatswain Mate. He was stationed in many places including Beach Haven, Point Pleasant, and Cape May, NJ; but his service took him around the world. He was very involved with the Maritime Museum in Cape May and restoring his former boat, a 36 Foot Motor Lifeboat CG-36538. He was predeceased by his wife Lucy in 2015.Wayne is survived by his children: David (Lori) Pharo, Jeffrey (Sandy) Adams, Michael Adams, and Donna (Dan) McMahon; siblings: John, Virginia, Marie, Sarah, and Joann; grandchildren: Abigaile, Gabrielle, Brookeanne, Michael, Timmy, Erin, Nolan, Jamie, David, and Kimberly; and great grandchildren: Cam, David, Hailea, Maggie, Sunny, Brantley, Louis, Cora, and Aria.Services are private. Donations may be made in Wayne’s name to the Cape May Maritime Museum, 20 Kimble Avenue, Rio Grande, NJ 08242. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

