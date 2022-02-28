NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ADAMS, ELIZABETH ALICE, 90, of Marmora, February 24, 2022. She graduated from Ocean City High School with the class of 1949.

