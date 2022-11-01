ACKROYD, THOMAS W.

Thomas W. Ackroyd, age 87, of Town Bank, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Thomas was born in Philadelphia to the late Ralph C. and Claire (nee Jackson) Ackroyd. He was a master plumber for 55 years and owned and operated Ackroyd Plumbing and Heating in Town Bank. He was a Shriner and a 50-year 33rd degree Mason, with the Cape Island Lodge and was an avid British motorcycle restorer.Thomas is predeceased by his parents and his brother Robert Ackroyd and left to cherish his memory is his wife of 60 years, Kathleen (nee Garson) Ackroyd, his children; Paula, Donna and Thomas Jr. (Linda) Ackroyd, his brothers Donald and Douglass; 3 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.Visiting will be held for Thomas on Saturday, November 5, at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N. Cape May, from 11-12, followed by a Masonic service at 12pm. Interment will be held after the service at the Cold Spring Cemetery in the Veterans section. Donations can be made in Thomas’ memory to Disabled American Vets of Del Haven or the Shriners organization. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

