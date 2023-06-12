ACCARDI, MARIE C.

Marie C. Accardi of North Wildwood, New Jersey passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, June 8th, 2023 at age 98, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Born December 8th, 1924 in Bristol, Pennsylvania, Marie was one of eleven children of Italian immigrants who came to America through Ellis Island. As a child, Marie was known for her sweet and considerate personality - her siblings gave her the lifelong nickname of “Honey.”
When she was 16 years old in the height of World War II, she went to work at Boeing - her job was to rivet the wings of Boeing aircraft to be used overseas.
After the war, she met and married her husband of sixty years, Jasper “Sam” Accardi on May 4th, 1946. In 1960, along with their two children, Marie and Sam moved to North Wildwood, New Jersey where they built and operated two motels, The Tides and The Sandpiper, for over 30 years. Marie’s first joy in life was the motel business, treating her guests, who affectionately called her “Miss Tides”, and countless employees as her own family.
Marie’s second joy in life was her grandchildren, with whom she had a special relationship.
A longtime parishioner of St. Ann’s Church, Marie was a devout Catholic and lived her life with extraordinary faith. Marie was a bright light in the North Wildwood community. Her effervescent spirit and infectious laugh will be sorely missed.
Marie was predeceased by her husband, Jasper “Sam” Accardi, son-in-law Alan Catanoso, and grandson Samuel Accardi. She is survived by her son Carlo (Kathy) Accardi and daughter Anna Catanoso; grandchildren Gwen Accardi, Rebecca (Tadd) Schwambach, Marie Accardi, Patricia (Matt) Arellano, Jae’Lynn Accardi, Marsiella Catanoso, and Lisa (Dawer) Jamshed; and four great grandchildren.
Services will be Friday, June 16, 2023 at Notre Dame De La Mer Parish, St. Ann Church, 2901 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Mass will start at 11 a.m. Interment following at St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie’s name to St. Ann Church. Condolences at www.radzieta.com