Branches Donation

ACME and The Branches are fighting childhood hunger. From left: Sandra Lockhart, Branches Director; Tim Bunting, ACME Front End Operations Specialist; Rosalie Rivera, Branches Advocate; Domenick Benign, ACME Wildwood Store Manager; Terri Mascione, Branches Administrator.

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RIO GRANDE - The Branches Outreach Center of Rio Grande has been awarded a $5,000 “Nourishing Neighbors” Grant to assist their Community Food Pantry in helping Cape May County families facing hunger and food insecurity.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.