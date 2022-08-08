North Wildwood Beach Patrol Takes Kids with Autism out to Surf From Cindy Fertsch Aug 8, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 The North Wildwood Beach Patrol helped teach kids with autism how to surf. NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The North Wildwood Beach Patrol teamed up August 6th with the "Heart of Surfing," a non-profit organization that takes kids with autism and other developmental disabilities out to surf. Events like this create a special experience for the kids; the beach patrol is always looking to share their love of the ocean. "Fudgy Wudgy" brought 100 ice cream treats for all to enjoy afterwards. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags North Wildwood Supports Kids With Autism North Wildwood Beach Patrol Nwbp Patrol Heart Of Surfing Institutes Treat Fudgy Wudgy Autism Wildwood Kid Tourism North Wildwood Beach Locations North Wildwood Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Support Local Journalism; Join the HeraldCommunities need trustworthy reporting, but good journalism isn’t free. Please join the Herald's journalism efforts by subscribing or - if already a subscriber - by making a contribution. Subscribe or Contribute Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesMayor: Back Passing is ‘Bankrupting’ N. Wildwood ProjectsWhitesboro Man Arrested for Porn, Sexual Assault of a MinorUPDATE: Lower Township Police Locate Missing TeenHow Much Do Town Administrator’s Make?Former Ocean City Teacher Sentenced for Sex with StudentBrewery Co-Founder Claims Cape May Brewing Co. Stole Shore TeaCape May Solicitor Reverses Opinion on Liquor License Transfer VoteFamily Celebrates 75 Years Visiting Stone HarborPennsylvania Man Charged in SIC Sexual AssaultIndictments Filed Aug. 2 VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Fishing Creek - Special thanks to the moderator for not red flagging all of my comments re: Pete Rose. His comments are part of his legacy, they are not changeable. Those comments concerning the testicular cancer of... Wildwood Crest - Don’t want to play politics but unless you own a pizza place, who would be against increased IRS enforcement? Stone Harbor - The Sea Isle spouter who was touting new senate bill should realize the only “sea” in the bill is the average American drowning in inflation, high gas prices and an impending recession. Wildwood Crest - “If the cost of standing up for the Constitution is losing the House seat, then that’s a price I’m willing to pay,” -Liz Cheney Wildwood Crest - Trump: “Look, I don’t want any wounded guys in the parade. This doesn’t look good for me.” John Kelly: “Those are the heroes.”That’s the Spout. The End. More Spouts Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 8-3-2022 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 8-3-2022 DoTheShore Magazine Do the Shore - Aug 5, 2022 e-Edition Do the Shore - Aug 5, 2022 The Restaurant Guide 2022 Restaurant Guide e-Edition 2022 Restaurant Guide