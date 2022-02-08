Lori Herndon

The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) today installed Lori Herndon, MBA, BSN, RN, president and chief executive officer, AtlantiCare as chair of its Board during the 103rd NJHA annual meeting, which took place virtually. The Association is a not-for-profit trade organization committed to delivering support and services to the state’s hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. It is one of the largest and most influential health organizations in the state.  

 “I am humbled and honored to serve our broader community and to work even more closely with hospital and healthcare leaders across the state,” said Herndon, of Brigantine. “The theme of the NJHA meeting was Building Health. This is very appropriate as we build back from COVID. Building Health also aligns with what we live and breathe every day at AtlantiCare, where our vision is Building Healthy Communities Together.” 

Herndon, who joined AtlantiCare in 1983 as a staff nurse in critical care, is responsible for AtlantiCare’s strategic growth, operations, and development. The health system includes AtlantiCare Regional Health Services including AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center (ARMC) with three locations, ambulatory services, and AtlantiCare Physician Group; the AtlantiCare Foundation; and AtlantiCare Health Solutions, an accountable care organization. Herndon leads more than 6,000 AtlantiCare staff, providers, and volunteers who serve the community in Atlantic, Cape May, southern Ocean, Camden and Burlington counties.  

 Throughout her career, Herndon has personally been committed to volunteerism and has encouraged AtlantiCare’s staff, providers and leaders to donate their time and talents to enhance the well-being of the community. She has served on the NJHA Board of Trustees since 2014, where she was most recently vice chair. She is on the boards of the Stockton University Foundation, Atlantic City Police Foundation, Atlantic County Economic Alliance, and the OceanFirst Bank Advisory Board. She has also served as chairperson for multiple community events supporting local nonprofit organizations. 

 “I embrace this role with great optimism, supported by a dedicated NJHA Board, a passionate and talented NJHA CEO, Cathy Bennett, outstanding NJHA staff, and my amazing Team AtlantiCare,” said Herndon.

