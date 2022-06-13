Elder Fraud.jpg
NORTH WILDWOOD – On June 14th at 7 p.m., the North Wildwood Police Department will be hosting a Community Meeting at the North Wildwood Recreation Center to discuss Elder Fraud Awareness and Prevention. 

FBI Agent Jessica Weisman will be the guest speaker and will talk about different types of scams and how to protect yourself or loved ones.

