No Limits Academy

Josh Mercado (center), owner of No Limits Academy in Rio Grande, prepares for boxing lessons with Christopher Cuevas (from left), Ty’Shon Bryant, Adrian Valentin and Denum Jones. Mercado will receive the Middle Matters Civic Recognition Award for his work with young people in Cape May County.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RIO GRANDE - The name of Josh Mercado’s No Limits Boxing Academy captures the facility’s message about perseverance in the face of challenges. But “no limits” also describes Mercado’s commitment to uplifting the kids of Cape May County.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.