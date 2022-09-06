Messiah Lutheran Church Returns After Fire From Mesiah Lutheran Church Sep 6, 2022 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 A photo of the worship room at Messiah Lutheran Church in Ocean View as renovations near completion. More photos of the renovations. Scaffolding in the worship hall as renovations near completion. NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DENNIS TOWNSHIP - On Sunday, September 25, after nine months in exile, members and friends are finally able to return to worship in Messiah Lutheran Church in Ocean View.A few days before Christmas, 2021, a fire caused by a smoldering advent wreath candle damaged much of the church sanctuary. Soot clean up, repairs and replacements have taken up much of 2022.A Back-to-Church Sunday service, September 25 at 10:30 am, will be followed by a barbeque picnic. Grilling will take place outdoors, well away from the sanctuary.Everyone, friends, new friends-to-be and members, is invited to join in the celebration with worship, good food and fellowship. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Messiah Lutheran Church Church Fire Sanctuary Christianity Worship Food Picnic Repair Candle Friend Replacement Locations Dennis Township Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Support Local Journalism; Join the HeraldCommunities need trustworthy reporting, but good journalism isn’t free. Please join the Herald's journalism efforts by subscribing or - if already a subscriber - by making a contribution. Subscribe or Contribute Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesWoman Arrested for Drunk Driving, Punching OfficerICONA Presents Cape May Hotel Plans in Public ForumMan Arrested for Strangulation Attempt in Road Rage IncidentRoute 9 Crash Kills Millville ManWildwood Boardwalk Construction Enters Second PhaseUpper Resident Questions Budget, Salary IncreasesCrest to Install First Public EV Chargers on the IslandParkway Accident Kills Marmora ManOC’s Ninth Street Beach Closed After Boating AccidentSea Isle Mayor Talks City’s Strategy on Rowdy Teens VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stone Harbor - So the White House press secretary tweeted that the 2016 election was stolen but if anyone in the Republican Party states the same thing they are racist and fascist right? Come on man, it different... North Wildwood - Is parking on the wrong side of the street legal? In North Wildwood I constantly see cars parked on the wrong side of the street. If it's not legal perhaps ticketing these vehicles would... Avalon - To the spouter from August 31st who called the Avalon post office employee unfriendly because he didn't have change for his $20 bill ,when mailing a small package, I say that he couldn't... Wildwood - I really don’t think it is right for volunteer firemen to hold vacationers hostage by tying traffic up unbelievably on Route 47. I live in a community that also has volunteer firemen, but they... Cape May - A Tennessee Mother, out for a jog is abducted, possibly raped and murdered! Her Body was found and Identified today. I'll get to the point, IF she had a gun, she'd be alive today and a... More Spouts Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald DoTheShore Magazine Do the Shote: 9-2-22 e-Edition Do the Shote: 9-2-22 The Restaurant Guide 2022 Restaurant Guide e-Edition 2022 Restaurant Guide