NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DENNIS TOWNSHIP - On Sunday, September 25, after nine months in exile, members and friends are finally able to return to worship in Messiah Lutheran Church in Ocean View.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.