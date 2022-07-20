Scales and Tails 4-H Club is a club for kids who are interested in learning about reptiles and amphibians. Several members have project animals that they show for judging at the annual Cape May County 4-H Fair.
This year our club has been busy with many educational, fundraising and community service projects. We have listened to and learned to identify local frog species, a skill we used on our Frog Walks at Cape May Point. We also did a Scavenger Hunt to learn more about the animals at the Cape May County Zoo Reptile House. As fundraisers for activities, the club set up a spooky scene at the Beachcomber Campground Haunted Walk and participated in the Clean Communities program by picking up trash along the bike path in Lower Township. This year one of our community service projects was volunteering to create a display and collect donations for the Wildlife Conservation Society to help save the Chinese Alligator as part of Conservation Day at the Cape May County Zoo. The club also spent a night flipping and counting Horseshoe Crabs for ReTURN the Favor, while also collecting data on Diamondback Terrapins on Reeds Beach.
Our meetings are held on the first and third Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m., from September until July, at the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center. Membership is open to kids from kindergarten to one year out of high school. So, if you are silly about snakes, a frog fanatic, thrilled about turtles and just love lizards then we are the club for you. Come join us!