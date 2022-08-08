Meet with us once a month and be part of the “Two Drink Minimum Service Club” of Lower Township. Meetings will be held at a local venue on the first Thursday of every month to plan service projects that can help the Lower Township community!
Projects may be as simple as a beach cleanup morning or as complicated as building a handicap ramp for a neighbor who needs one. The projects will be whatever the group wants to do that benefits the Lower Township area communities, to include Cape May Point, West Cape May, Rio Grande and Court House.
Everyone is invited, as long as you are willing to put in a couple of hours making our area a better place to live.
This will be a club without a club house, no dues, and no attendance rules. The “Two Drink Mimimum” can be 1 or 2 sodas, water, beer, or whatever. It’s just the name of the group.
The “2DM Service Club” is a satellite club of the Lower Township Rotary. You don’t have to join Rotary to take part in the projects. Rotary will be responsible for any tools, insurance and coordination that is needed.
Get involved! Do something positive for the community! Our first meeting will be at Harpoon’s on the Bay (91 Beach Dr,
North Cape May, NJ) at 6:00 p.m. on August 11th. Look for someone with a Rotary hat on. If you want to join us for dinner afterwards, you’re more than welcome!
Follow us on Facebook for more information and future meeting dates!