VILLAS - The Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition (LTHYC), Cape Assist and the Lower Cape Municipal Alliance kicked off 2023 with a totally gnarly 80s dance party.
On Jan. 20, over 130 community members and families came together to rock out to Cyndi Lauper and Journey, sporting their brightest sweatbands and biggest hair during LTHYC’s first ever free dance event held at the Lower Township Recreation Center. The crowd of all ages also boogied to favorites like the Cha cha Slide and the Macarena.
“We had no idea that this would be as big of a hit as it was,” said Jodi Corbett, LTHYC Coordinator. “Gaining interest seemed like it was going to be a challenge, but we were up for it. The energy surpassed our expectations and now we’re ready to take on the next event!”
Not only did attendees enjoy refreshments and a room brimming with retro 80s décor, participants who dressed in their best 80’s attire were also entered to win a Hydro Flask water bottle.
LTHYC members and a representative from the Cape May County Sherriff's Office were in attendance to make sure party goers had everything they needed from refreshments to info on coalition activities. The Lower Cape Municipal Alliance brought in a DJ so that families could dance the night away.
“By encouraging our youth to participate in activities such as these, we’re giving them an outlet to stray away from negative influences, things that can turn into dangerous habits,” said Cape Assist’s Executive Director and CEO, Katie Faldetta. “I fully believe in the old saying, ‘You are who you surround yourself with.’ I can only hope our community members look to us for that positive connection. Based on the turnout for this event, I see it to be true.”
The Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition is a community initiative of Cape Assist to connect to our young residents. In addition to these amazing events, the LTHYC runs training and programs to help raise awareness of mental health and substance misuse issues. The LTHYC implements strategies to prevent and reduce substance misuse and its associated consequences through community collaboration and change.
Cape Assist and the LTHYC are always looking to partner with more organizations to help put together fun and engaging events for the county. The next event on the horizon will be a skating party at the Cape May County Convention Center on March 16. To learn more about this event or other activities run by the LTHYC, as well as to see more photos of the 80’s Dance Party, go to https://www.lthyc.org/.