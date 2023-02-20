80sDance1.jpeg

Kids at the Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition Family Dance Party get ready to dance the night away!

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

VILLAS - The Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition (LTHYC), Cape Assist and the Lower Cape Municipal Alliance kicked off 2023 with a totally gnarly 80s dance party. 

80sDance2.jpeg

A Cape May County Family posing in front of the 80s banner during the first-ever Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition Family Dance Party. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.