Flurer.JPG

Henry Flurer – aka “King” – celebrated his 100th birthday at the Avalon Country Club in Middle Township March 25, 2023.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SWAINTON – Henry Chipman Flurer has been a lot of things in his life – a combat veteran, a car mechanic, a teacher – but on March 25, 2023, he celebrated being one thing: 100 years old.

Military.JPG

A photo of Henry Flurer, who just turned 100, in his Army garb. He served in the Korean War as a combat engineer.
Fishing.JPG

Even at 100, Henry Flurer still loves to go fishing.
House.JPG

Henry’s house in Maryland is a registered historic site. He still mows his 10-acre lawn by himself.
Studebaker.JPG

Henry Flurer’s 1950 Studebaker Land Cruiser.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Content Marketing Coordinator / Reporter

Collin Hall grew up in Cape May County and works as a content manager for Do The Shore, as well as a reporter. He currently lives in Villas.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.