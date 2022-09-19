Jonathan Delgado.PNG.jpg

Jonathan Delgado, the owner of the newly-opened Goldprint Barbershop in North Cape May.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

After many months of hard work and dedication, the owner, Jonathan Delgado, fulfilled his dream to open up his very own barbershop. One of the main goals that he had in mind was to offer the community a classic barbershop environment.

goldprint chairs.jpg

The interior of Goldprint Barbershop
Goldprint trio

Valerie Delgado, Jonathan Delgado, and Axel pose for a photo. Valerie and Jonathan opened “Goldprint Barbershop” this past August; Axel works alongside Jonathan to bring old-fashioned cuts to North Cape May. 
inside(1).jpg

The front entrance to Goldprint Barbershop

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.