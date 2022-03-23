EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP - The Arc of Atlantic County and The Arc of Cape May County have collaborated to offer a complimentary film screening of In A Different Key, on Friday, March 25, 10AM at the Tilton Square Theatre, 331 Tilton Road, Northfield, NJ. Admission is free, but limited tickets are available.
In a Different Key is a true story of love, autism, and the fight to belong. It is a poignant story of a mother who tracks down the first person ever diagnosed with autism, now an elderly man in rural Mississippi, to learn if his life story holds promise for her own autistic son. Original music by Wynton Marsalis.
Her journey exposes a startling record of cruelty and kindness framed by forces like race, money, and privilege – but leads to hope that more of us are learning to have the backs of those who are "different."
“March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness month, a time we use to raise awareness of the barriers that people with disabilities sometimes face when trying to participate in the communities where they live,” commented Scott Hennis, CEO, The Arc of Atlantic County. “It’s also a time to encourage people with and without disabilities to work together to form strong, diverse communities” concluded Hennis.
“Offering the community the opportunity to view this film, is a way to open dialogue between people so they can better understand each other’s needs,” added Leslie Long, CEO, The Arc of Cape May County
For more information, please contact Mary Ruley Moyer, Director of Development at The Arc of Atlantic County 609-485-0800 ext. 135 or The Arc of Cape May County at 609-861-7100.
