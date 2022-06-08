CAPE MAY – Equality Cape May, a local LGBTQ advocacy group, has set a Pride March & Ceremony to take place in the evening June 23 in Cape May.
“Our community has come together to organize a fabulous event that will let everyone know we are PROUD in Cape May. LGBTQ+ folks, friends, allies, local elected officials and the business community are invited to participate and show their support,” stated Ann McCabe, the group's founder.
At 5:30 p.m. June 23, event participants will meet outside of Cape May Convention Hall. At 6 p.m., the group will march down the Promenade to the Cove beach, where the celebration will continue.
Attendees are encouraged to come in their fullest self-expression; rainbow gear, signs and flags are suggested and welcomed. The march to the Cove will be accompanied by music.
Participants who are unable or not inclined to make the approximately 1-mile walk from Convention Hall may meet the group at the Cove beach. There will be speakers, trivia and a selfie station. Attendees are advised to bring their own comfort items such as chairs and blankets. Limited beach wheelchairs will be available. Smoking and drinking alcohol are prohibited.
Speakers will be a highlight of the event, with the lineup including:
- Laurie Greene, Professor of Anthropology and LGBTQ Youth Safe Space Initiative Founder at Stockton University and Owner at Yoga Nine Studio in Ventnor, NJ
- Deidre Belinfanti, Project Manager & Trainer, Garden State Equality
- Julia Hankerson, Ph.D., Member of the LGBTQ+ Community, Licensed Professional Counselor, 4th generation resident of Cape May County, business owner and currently Candidate running for Cape May County Commissioner
The ceremony will be MCed by Drag Queen Alexia Love, the 1st Miss’d America in Atlantic City. The Miss’d America Pageant started in 1994 at a local Atlantic City club and was created as a spoof of the world-famous Miss America Pageant to raise funds for a local charity.
An after-party, which is open and free to attend, will take place at The Rusty Nail on Beach Avenue as soon as the march and ceremony have concluded, likely around 8pm.
Local businesses and organizations can support the event by displaying rainbow colors and sharing the event details leading up to the march. While the event is taking place in the City of Cape May, it is intended to be a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community throughout Cape May County, and businesses and organizations throughout the region are encouraged to show their support.
Interested parties may keep up-to-date with the event and RSVP via Equality Cape May’s Facebook page. If needed, a rain date for the event will be Thursday, June 30.