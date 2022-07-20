Mark your calendar to come to the 4-H pet show, sponsored by Smeltzer & Sons Feed & Pet Supplies, on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Cape May County 4-H Fair for a chance to win a supply of pet food for an entire year. The event is open to the public and anyone is invited to participate, even if you are not a 4-H member.
Wouldn’t it be great to win free pet food for your pet for a whole year? Just think what you can do each week with that extra money? It could happen, register your pet in this year’s Pet Show at the 4-H Fair – it only costs a $1 per class entry. Both adults and children can enter their pets and the grand champion pet will win free pet food for a year.
No matter what makes your pet unique, the Pet Show, held on the main stage on the Cape May County 4-H Fairgrounds, is the place for them to showcase their talents. All four-legged, furry, scaly, and feathered pets and the people who love them are invited to enter. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. and the show will begin at 10 a.m. All cat and dog owners are asked to bring current rabies vaccination certificates for their animals and plenty of water for them to drink.
Children and their pets can enter any one of the five categories including: dogs, cats, rabbits and other small furry pets, reptiles, amphibians or birds, and all pets. Within those categories, there are 10 different classes that participants can enter including a new one this year – best Christmas in July costume, in honor of this year’s 4-H Fair theme. There is also an adult category for anyone 18 and over that consists of three classes: pet/owner look alike, best trick, and best Christmas in July costume.
Linda Horner, 4-H Youth Development Program Coordinator, said, “We are excited to, once again, have Smeltzer & Sons Feed & Pet Supplies sponsor our pet show and award one lucky winner a free supply of pet food for an entire year.” Horner added, “Besides being a great time and a favorite activity for our visitors, the purpose of the pet show is to provide an informal opportunity for people to get acquainted with 4-H.”
The pet show is all in fun, so while you won’t see any formal classes or divisions, you will see classes for cats with the longest whiskers, dogs with the best trick or the rabbit with the longest ears. Again, the cost to enter the pet show is just $1 per class. Ribbons will be awarded in all classes. Best in Show trophies will also be awarded in each division. The Grand prize, given out to the best all-around winner, is free pet food for one year from Smeltzer & Sons.
For more information on the Pet Show, please call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605 or visit cmc4h.com.
